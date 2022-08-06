Jaipur, Aug 6 (PTI) A four-month-old boy allegedly kidnapped from the government-run SMS Hospital here was rescued from the Mansarovar area on Saturday and the accused was arrested, police said.

Ten police teams comprising more that 100 personnel were engaged for four days in search of the baby, Divyansh, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajaypal Lamba.

The accused, Hemendra alias Raju (29), a resident of Bharatpur, has been arrested. He was living in a rented accommodation in the Mansarovar area, the police officer said.

The baby was allegedly kidnapped from the hospital on Wednesday and the police had announced a reward of Rs 5,000 to nab the accused.

According to the police, a family had come to the hospital from Dausa for the treatment of their child. The child was admitted to a hospital ward while his 4-month-old brother was accompanied by his mother and grandparents.

On Wednesday evening, the child's grandparents were having dinner in the SMS Hospital premises and the 4-month-old boy was lying nearby.

Taking the opportunity, the accused allegedly kidnapped the baby, the police said.

