Srinagar, Mar 31 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 373 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 70 travellers, raising the tally to 1,30,960, while four more people succumbed to the infection, bringing the death toll to 1,994, officials said.

Seventy-three of the new cases were from the Jammu division and 300 from the Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 159 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 44 travellers, followed by 63 in Baramulla district and 45 in Jammu district.

Four districts did not report any fresh cases, while nine other districts had cases in single digits. Budgam, Kulgam, Kupwara, and Kathua were the other districts to register cases in double digits.

The number of active cases, which has been rising steadily over the past week, has now reached 2531 in the Union Territory, while 1,26,435 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

In the past 24 hours, three deaths due to the pandemic were reported from Kashmir and one fatality linked to the virus was registered in Jammu, they said.

