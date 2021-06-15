New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Four men on motorcycles allegedly looted a bag containing over Rs 3 lakhs from a man at gunpoint after stopping his car in south Delhi's Mehrauli area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when Manoj Kumar was returning home from his shop in Chhatarpur Enclave, they said.

He was looted near a shamshan ghat by the four men. There was Rs 3,32,000 in the bag, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said "We have registered a case under section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and investigation is being carried out." P

olice are scanning through footage of CCTV cameras installed in and around the vicinity of the crime scene to identify the accused and establish the sequence of events.

