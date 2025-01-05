Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 5 (ANI): Four Naxals were killed during a joint anti-Naxal search operation in the South Abujmarh forest area at the Narayanpur-Dantewada district border of Chhattisgarh, according to Inspector General of Bastar, P Sundarraj.

As per Sundarraj, Head Constable Sannu Karam of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was also killed in action during the operation.

Also Read | Jagdeep Singh, CEO of QuantumScape, Is World's Highest-Paid Employee With Annual Salary of INR 17,500 Crore, Here's How Much He Earns per Day.

The operation was conducted by the Special Task Force (STF) in coordination with DRG teams from Narayanpur, Dantewada, Jagdalpur, and Kondagaon districts in the Abujmarh area on Friday, the IG Bastar added.

The encounter, which began on Saturday evening, resulted in the deaths of four uniformed Naxals. Automatic weapons, including AK-47s and SLRs, were recovered during the search, Sundarraj stated.

Also Read | Delhi Fog, Weather Update: Flight, Train Services Disrupted Again As Think Layer of Fog Envelopes National Capital, AQI Remains in 'Very Poor' Category (Watch Videos).

Search operations are still underway, and further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)