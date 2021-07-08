Port Blair, Jul 8 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,491 on Thursday as four more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

All the new cases were detected during contact tracing, it said.

The Union territory now has 14 active cases, while 7,349 people have recovered from the disease to date, including six in the last 24 hours.

The coronavirus death toll in the archipelago remained unchanged at 128 as no fresh fatality was recorded, the bulletin said.

The administration has so far tested over 4.16 lakh samples for COVID-19, in which the positivity rate was 1.80 per cent.

More than 2.06 lakh people have been inoculated to date, it added.

