Port Blair, Jul 5 (PTI) Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally in the union territory to 7,482, a health official said on Monday.

All the new cases were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The archipelago now has only 21 active COVID-19 cases, of which 19 are in the South Andaman district and two in the North and Middle Andaman district. The Nicobar district of the union territory is now COVID-19 free, the official said.

Three more persons recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,333.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 128 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The administration has so far tested 4,13,316 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.81 per cent, he said.

A total of 1,86,020 people have been inoculated in the union territory so far, of which 1,57,978 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 28,042 have received both doses of the vaccine, he added. The total population of the union territory is 4 lakh people.

