Kohima, Mar 13 (PTI) Nagaland on Saturday reported four fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the coronavirus tally to 12,225, a health department official said.

"4 +ve cases of COVID-19 reported today in Kohima," said Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom in a tweet.

The state now has 14 active COVID-19 cases, while 11,966 people have recovered from the disease, Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Denis Hangsing said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 97.7 per cent, he said.

Altogether 91 people including 10 with comorbidities have succumbed to the infection, while 154 people have migrated to other states, Hangsing said.

Of the 14 active COVID-19 cases, 13 in Kohima district are asymptomatic while one in Mokokchung is with mild symptom, he said.

Nagaland has so far tested a total of 1,33,696 suspected COVID-19 samples, including 75,234 on RT-PCR, 37,475 on TrueNat and 20,987, on Rapid Antigen Test, he said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said Nagaland has so far administered 53,878 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 44,467 people including 3,471 senior citizens and 616 people above 45 years with specified comorbidities.

Of the total doses administered in the state 29,345 are frontline workers and 11,035 are healthcare professionals.

A total of 6,491 healthcare workers and 2,920 frontline workers have also received the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, he said.

