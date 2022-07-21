Chandigarh, Jul 21 (PTI) Four members of a family were killed while one sustained injuries after the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rains in Punjab's Patiala district on Thursday, said police.

The incident took place when the family members were sleeping inside the rented accommodation at Jakhal Road in Patran, they said.

The official said the roof caved in after a wall of the house collapsed.

The deceased were identified as Raju (40), his wife Sunita (38), son Aman (18) and daughter Asha (11) while Vikas (15) sustained injuries on his head, said the official.

