New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Four class 10 students were allegedly attacked with sharp-edged objects outside a school in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar following a scuffle on Saturday, police said.

Three of the boys were discharged after getting treatment at the LBS hospital while the fourth is admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, they said.

Also Read | CDS General Bipin Rawat Worked Hard To Make Country's Forces Self-Reliant, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Three PCR calls were received at the Pandav Nagar Police Station regarding a fight between some school students. After reaching the spot, it was found that four boys, aged between 15 and 16 years, were attacked with sharp objects, a senior police officer said.

The four are students of a government school at Trilokpuri. On Saturday, they had come for an exam at a centre in Mayur Vihar Phase-II and had a scuffle with some students of a school in Shakarpur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Road Accident: 1 Dead After Van Overturns on Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

The students of the school in Shakarpur, who were also taking the exam at the same centre, allegedly attacked them with sharp-edged objects causing injuries, the DCP said.

A case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and further investigation is underway, Kashyap said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)