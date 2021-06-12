Guwahati, Jun 12 (PTI) Four girls, suspected to have been victims of attempted human trafficking, were rescued from Kamrup district on Saturday, and one person was arrested in this connection, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The four girls from Panery of Udalguri district were rescued from Baihata Charialin area, he said.

A 32-year-old person was apprehended in this connection, Sarma said on Twitter.

The Assam Police launched a search operation for others involved in the case, he said.

In another case, three children, who went missing from Mayong area in Morigaon district on Friday, were rescued from Kamrup Metropolitan, DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said.

"The 3 children who went missing from Mayong yesterday, have been rescued near Panikhaiti. This operation was keenly followed by Hon. CM @himantabiswa and I too was in Mayong to supervise the search for the missing kids," he said on the microblogging site.

