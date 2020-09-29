Bikaner, Sep 29 (PTI) A four-year-old girl was burnt alive when her thatched-roof house in a village in Bikaner district of Rajasthan caught fire on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Sova village under Nokha police station area where the girl was sleeping in her house in an agriculture farm.

Her parents and other family members were working in the field when the fire broke out, police said.

“The girl could not come out and was charred to death. Her postmortem was conducted on the spot and the body was handed over to family members,” the police said.

