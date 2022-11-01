Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): A four-year-girl was allegedly raped and thrown in the bushes near Jaswadi area in Khandwa, police said on Tuesday.

The minor girl went missing from her house on Monday. She came here to her relatives' house who used to work in the farmland and they lived near the farmland in a temporary tent house.

The family members searched her in nearby areas and later rushed to the Kotwali police station. They lodged a missing complaint.

Khandwa Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Singh said that the police received information that the minor girl was missing from her house on Monday morning. The police registered a missing complaint under section 363 of IPC and launched a search operation.

"In the meantime, we came to know about a suspect who was the accused, reached the victim's house and asked for a cot. The accused used to work at a Dhaba near her house. We traced the accused and took him into custody. During interrogation, he said that he violated the girl and threw her in the bushes," SP Singh said.

Based on the information, the police searched the area and rescued the girl. The police immediately admitted her to a hospital and then she was referred to Bombay hospital, Indore for better treatment.

SP Singh further said that the police arrested the accused and a case was registered under section 376 of the IPC and POCSO Act into the matter. Further investigation into the matter was on, he added.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra also commented on the issue. He said, "It is a very sad incident, the girl was sleeping in the house when she was kidnapped. The girl was found one kilometre away from her residence in the bushes. The girl was rescued and immediately admitted to the hospital. She is currently undergoing treatment at Bombay Hospital in Indore". (ANI)

