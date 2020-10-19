Chandigarh, Oct 19 (PTI) Forty fresh cases of coronavirus infection were reported in a day in Chandigarh taking the infection tally to 13,686, while no new deaths due to the disease was reported during the period.

According to a bulletin, the death toll stood at 208.

Sixty-three patients were discharged following recovery, taking the total number of cured persons to 12,617. There are 861 active cases of COVID-19 in the city as of now, it stated.

A total of 95,776 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 81,509 tested negative while reports of 127 samples were awaited, the bulletin stated.

