Kolkata, Aug 8 (PTI) At least 40 people were injured after the bus in which they were travelling overturned at Bagnan in West Bengal's Howrah district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The condition of five of the injured is “critical", they said. The accident happened around 3 am when the bus, which was headed to Digha, turned turtle at Chandrapur on National Highway-16, a senior police officer said. The injured passengers are undergoing treatment at Uluberia Sub-divisional Hospital, he said.

"There were 70 passengers in the bus... The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained,” the officer said.

