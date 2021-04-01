Jammu, Apr 1 (PTI) At least 40 people were injured on Thursday when an overcrowded mini-bus turned turtle in the outskirts of Jammu, officials said.

The passenger bus was on its way to Mazama from Balli in Akhnoor area when its driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned on the road, the officials said.

They said the injured persons were rushed to a local hospital and later 12 of them were referred to Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment.

