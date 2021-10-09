Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 9 (ANI): Around 40 miscreants are booked for creating ruckus in the Majhola police station of Moradabad district in Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place on October 7.

"Some people created ruckus on October 7 in Majhola police station, they also tried to interfere in the matters of government affairs," said Amit Kumar Anand, superintendent of police (SP), Moradabad.

Also Read | Durga Puja 2021 Celebrations in Kolkata: Transgender Community Celebrates Puja with Idol of ‘Ardhanarishvara’.

The case has been registered in Majhola police station against 41 miscreants-- 35 unnamed and 6 named.

"A case in the matter is registered in Majhola police station. Further Probe is underway," SP Moradabad added.

Also Read | Global Peace Photo Award 2021: Aadhyaa Aravind Shankar, 7-Year Old Girl From India Bags International Photo Award.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)