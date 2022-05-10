Chennai, May 10 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Tuesday logged 40 fresh COVID-19 infections, pushing the caseload to 34,54,431 while overall death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with zero fatalities being recorded in the last 24 hours, the Health department said.

Chennai accounted for a majority of new cases with 23, Chengalpet recorded 6, Coimbatore 2, Tiruvallur 2, while Dindigul, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Nagapattinam, Ranipet, Salem, Tiruchirappalli recorded one case each.

The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease rose to 34,15,965 with 53 more people getting discharged. Tamil Nadu currently has 441 active Covid cases.

Among the new cases, 22 are men and 18 women.

The state capital leads among districts with 231 active infections and overall 7,51,986 coronavirus cases.

A total of 12,231 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,63,25,484 the bulletin said.

