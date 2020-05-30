India News | 40 New COVID-19 Cases in Jharkhand, Total Count Rises to 561

Ranchi [Jharkhand], May 30 (ANI): A total of 40 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Jharkhand on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 561, said State Health secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni.

Of the 40 new cases, 26 were reported from East Singhbhum, 4 each from Hazaribag, Simdega, 2 each from Khunti and Garhwa and 1 each from Gumla and Garhwa, said Kulkarni.

India reported the biggest spike of 7,964 new coronavirus cases and 265 deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4971 and the number of cases climbed to 1,73,763 on Saturday. (ANI)

