New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): 40 passengers travelling on the Bharat Gaurav train from Chennai to Pune suffered from food poisoning.
As per the sources in the Ministry of Railways, a private player is operating the service. The ministry will take action against the company, sources added.
Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Jilted Lover Slits Woman’s Throat With Blade for Rejecting Marriage Proposal in Kalachowki; Arrested.
The cause of food poisoning has not been confirmed yet.
The samples of food are being taken for further investigation. Further investigation is underway.
Also Read | KT Rama Rao Donates Blood During Blood Donation Campaign in Hyderabad Ahead of Telangana Assembly Election 2023 (Watch Video).
More information is awaited. (ANI)
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)