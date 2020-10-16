New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): The Ministry of Shipping has extended the current concessional rate of 40 per cent discount for coastal movement of cargo and vessel-related charges, for a period of further one year to clients for cargo being handled at Jawaharlal Nehru Port and Deendayal Port from or to Shahid Beheshti Port, Chabahar, Iran.

The levy of concessional Vessel Related Charges (VRC) is to be applied proportionately, subject to vessel loading at least 50 TEUs or 5000 MT cargo to Shahid Beheshti Port.

The ports in coordination with Indian Ports Global Limited will jointly evolve a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure that discounts are given to cargo actually discharged or loaded at Shahid Beheshti Terminal of Chabahar Port.

The aim of the extension of the discount period is to promote the trade through Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar, Iran.

It would give a boost to the coastal movement of cargo being handled at Jawaharlal Nehru Port and Deendayal Port from/to Shahid Beheshti Port. (ANI)

