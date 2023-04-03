Jaipur, Apr 3 (PTI) A 40-year-old man died on Monday during treatment for injuries sustained in an attack a day back in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, police said.

The incident happened in Pantali village of the district on Sunday night when around 10 people beat up Vikram Singh with sticks over some past rivalry, they said.

Singh was taken to a hospital, where he died on Monday while undergoing treatment, Dovda SHO Hemant Chauhan said.

"A case of murder has been registered against 10 named accused on the basis of a complaint lodged by the family of the deceased," Chauhan said.

He said the relatives of the deceased are demanding a government job and compensation and have refused to sign the papers for post-mortem examination

