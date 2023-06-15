Bulandshahr (UP), Jun 15 (PTI) Police on Thursday arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly raping a differently-abled minor girl in a village here, an official said.

The incident came to light when the 14-year-old girl's mother took her to a hospital and was informed by a doctor that she was four months pregnant.

Superintendent of Police Bajrang Bali Chaurasia told PTI, "The mother of the girl has accused a married man of the same village of raping her daughter. The girl is deaf and mute."

