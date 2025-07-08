Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 8 (ANI): The Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is proving to be a game changer across the country. The initiative, which aims to provide free electricity through solar rooftop systems, is changing lives in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, where many families are seeing both economic and environmental benefits.

One such example is the Sonkar family residing in Gokulpur Ward under Dhamtari Municipal Corporation. As soon as they heard about the scheme, they contacted the local electricity department and the municipal office to gather complete details. After understanding the procedure, they submitted the required documents and registered for the installation of a rooftop solar system. Within 15 days, a site inspection was conducted, and the solar panel system was involved.

S.R. Sonkar, the head of the household, said that the installation of the solar rooftop has completely changed their electricity consumption. Their house has 9 to 10 rooms, each equipped with electrical appliances like fans and coolers, which they continue to use without any problem. Before the installation, their monthly electricity bill used to be around ₹2,000. But after the installation, the bill has reduced to zero. They are also generating excess power, which has led to a credit of ₹3,000 with the local electricity department.

The total cost of the rooftop system was approximately ₹1.85 lakh. Of this amount, the Central Government provided a subsidy of ₹78,000, while the Chhattisgarh State Government gave an additional subsidy of ₹30,000, making the setup financially accessible for the family.

Shekhar Sonkar, son of S.R. Sonkar, operates a stationery shop on the ground floor of their home. The shop, too, runs entirely on solar energy. Despite using electrical appliances such as fans, lights, and a television in the shop, the electricity charges are zero.

The Sonkar family expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai for launching this impactful scheme that is not only easing their monthly expenses but also promoting clean energy use.

The success of the Sonkar family has inspired neighbours in the area. People like Laxmidhar Diwan, a resident of the same ward, have expressed interest in using the scheme and have approached the Sonkar family for guidance. Many are now planning to install similar systems in their homes.

Dhamtari District Collector Abhinash Mishra confirmed that the district administration has received over 4,000 applications under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana so far. He said work is progressing rapidly and assured that each applicant will benefit from the subsidies. He highlighted that the total cost of installation is around ₹1.85 lakh, with ₹78,000 being subsidised by the Centre and an additional ₹30,000 provided by the State Government.

The scheme continues to gain momentum as more households look to shift to solar energy, saving on electricity bills and contributing to a sustainable future. (ANI)

