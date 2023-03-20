Ranchi, Mar 20 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Monday announced that over 4,000 government schools will be turned into schools of excellence to ensure quality education to students.

Also Read | PNB Loan Fraud Case: Major Setback to Indian Probe Agencies As Mehul Choksi's Name Removed From Interpol's 'Red' Notice List.

He said students in Jharkhand are not behind in any field but there is need to connect them with resources.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Man Poses As Army Officer, Threatens People and Extorts Money Using Toy Gun in Medak District; Arrested.

“Our government has resolved to provide quality education to the students studying in government schools in the state. The children of Jharkhand will shine in education along with sports,” he said.

Soren was speaking at the state-level Conference of School of Excellence Management Committees here.

“In the first phase, education is being imparted on the pattern of CBSE in 80 schools of excellence. In the coming days, 4,000 schools will be converted to schools of excellence,” Soren said.

A competition will be organised among selected schools of excellence. “The staff and children of the school that will perform better will be taken on a tour to other states of the country,” he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)