Bhubaneswar, Aug 13 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,22,183 on Saturday as 403 more people, including 48 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 9,154 as there was no new death. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the health department said.

Also Read | UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For Deputy Director And Other Posts At upsconline.nic.in; Check Details Here.

The state had logged 583 infections and a fatality on Friday.

There are 3,966 active COVID-19 cases and 844 more people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,09,010.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Releases E-Books of ‘Saraswathi Rajamani – The Forgotten Spy’ to Commemorate 75-Years of Independence Day.

The daily positivity rate was at 2.62 per cent as 15,410 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)