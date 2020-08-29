Chandigarh, Aug 29 (PTI) Punjab's COVID-19 death toll jumped to 1,348 with 41 more fatalities, while the state's infection tally rose to 50,848 with 1,474 new cases reported on Saturday, according to an official bulletin.

Seventeen fatalities were reported from Ludhiana, ten from Patiala, three from Jalandhar and two each from Amritsar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Hoshiarpur and Moga and one each from Faridkot, Fazilka and Mohali, the bulletin said.

The places which reported new cases include Ludhiana (272), Patiala (145), Mohali (137), Amritsar (114), Ferozepur (119) and Pathankot (81), it said.

A total of 1,083 coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection and so far there have been 34,091 recoveries in the state, according to the bulletin.

There are 15,409 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, it said.

Sixty-nine critical patients are on ventilator support while 475 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

With a collection of 18,613 more samples for COVID testing, the figure of total samples taken so far for testing has reached 10,26,465 in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD

