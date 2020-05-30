India News | 41 More Test Positive for Coronavirus in Jharkhand, Total Tally Rise to 563

Ranchi, May 30 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand rose to 563 with 41 people testing positive for the disease on Saturday, according to a government bulletin said.

Of the total 563 cases, 355 are migrants. There are 302 active cases while 256 people have recovered and discharged from hospital, it said.

According to the bulletin, five people have died of the disease in the state so far. The fatalities had been two from Ranchi, and one each from Koderma, Giridih and Bokaro.

Altogether 5,415 travellers are under surveillance and asymptomatic while 4,027 travellers completed observation of 28 days.

While 98,355 people are in various quarantine centres, 2,81,178 people are in home quarantine, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate of patients in Jharkhand is 45.5 as against the national rate of 47.40 per cent. The mortality rate is 0.89 per cent as against the national rate of 2.86 per cent, the bulletin stated.

