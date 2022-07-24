Chandigarh, Jul 24 (PTI) Punjab's COVID-19 tally rose to 7,70,654 on Sunday with 419 fresh cases, according to a medical bulletin.

The death toll reached 20,367 as four fatalities were reported from Faridkot (1), Jalandhar (2) and Patiala (1), the bulletin said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Road Accident: Two Dead, Two Injured As Car Hits Tree in Virar.

Of the fresh cases, 75 were reported from Jalandhar, 59 from Ludhiana and 57 from Mohali, the bulletin said.

The active case count stands at 2,596 in Punjab.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets CMs of BJP-Ruled States, Emphasizes Better Implementation of Key Schemes.

With 244 more patients recuperating from the disease, the number of recoveries increased to 7,47,691, the bulletin said.

Chandigarh reported 145 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its tally to 95,667. The death toll remained unchanged at 1,165, it said.

The number of active cases in the union territory stands at 734, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)