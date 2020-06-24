Panaji, Jun 24 (PTI) The number of coronavirus positive cases in Goa went up to 951 on Wednesday with 42 more people testing positive for the infection, a health official said.

However, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is 660, he said.

A total of 84 people were discharged from Covid Care facilities after recovery on Wednesday. So far, 289 people have been discharged, the official said.

Of the 1,991 samples tested so far, 1,274 were found negative, while reports of 672 are still awaited.

So far, two persons have died due to the infection in Goa, the official said.

As per the data, the COVID-19 cases were found in different parts of the state, including rural areas like Sankhali, Morlem and suburban areas, including few pockets in Vasco city in South Goa.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 951, new cases: 42, deaths: two, discharged: 289, active cases: 660, samples tested till date: 56,925.

