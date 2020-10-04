Kohima, Oct 4 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 6,552 on Sunday as 123 more people, including 42 security personnel, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Seventy-four fresh infections were reported in Dimapur district, 48 in Kohima and one in Longleng, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Fifty-one more people have been cured of the disease, he said.

Nagaland now has 1,221 active coronavirus cases, while 5,258 people have been cured of the disease so far, Additional Director of Health Department, Dr Denis Hangsing, said in a COVID-19 bulletin.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 80.22 per cent, he said.

A total of 22 coronavirus patients have died so far, of whom five due to comorbidities, while the cause of death of five others is being investigated, the official said.

Fifty-one COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states so far, he said.

Dimapur has the highest number of active coronavirus cases at 743, followed by Kohima (358), Mon (75) and Tuensang (31), the official said.

A total of 81,989 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 so far, he added.

