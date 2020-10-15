Dehradun, Oct 15 (PTI) Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 56,493 on Thursday with 423 more people testing positive for the infection, while 18 patients died at different hospitals, according to a bulletin by the state health department.

Dehradun reported the highest number of 150 cases, Nainital 62, Almora 49, Haridwar 37, Pauri 28, Udham Singh Nagar 22, Uttarkashi 21, Rudraprayag 17, Pithoragarh 12, Tehri 12, Bageshwar eight and Chamapwat five, it said.

Meanwhile, 18 more COVID-19 patients died at different hospitals in the state, taking the toll to 814, the bulletin said.

A total of 49,631 infected people have recuperated from the infection, 366 have migrated out of the state and there are 5,682 active cases, it said.

