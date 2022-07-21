New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) A total of 4,23,559 Indian migrant workers returned from ECR countries during the Covid pandemic between June 2020 to December 2021, with more than half of them from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

According to the Emigration Act, 1983, Emigration Check Required (ECR) categories of Indian passport holders need to obtain Emigration Clearance from the office of Protector of Emigrants (POE) for going to 18 countries which are mostly in Gulf region.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan stated that the number of Indian migrant workers returning from the ECR countries, between June 2020 to December 2021, as per records available in the eMigrate system is 4,23,559.

According to the minister, the Indian migrant workers returning from the ECR countries between June 2020 to December 2021 included 1,52,126 from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), 1,18,064 from Saudi Arabia, 51,206 from Kuwait, 46,003 from Oman and 32,361 from Qatar.

The minister said it was the government's priority to ensure during the pandemic that its impact on Indian workers in terms of loss of employment was mitigated.

"To that end, the ministry and all our Missions in the Gulf were continuously engaged with the government of the Gulf nations to maintain the workers, ensure their welfare and facilitate financial payments due to them," Muraleedharan said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Civil Aviation facilitated the safe repatriation of citizens stranded abroad to India during the COVID-19 pandemic time through the Vande Bharat Missions (VBM), he said.

Additionally, the Government of India launched the Skilled Workers Arrival Database for Employment Support (SWADES) portal as a joint initiative of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and the MEA, aimed to create a database of returning citizens based on their skill sets and experience, who lost their jobs and were stuck overseas and have returned back to India through the VBM, he said.

While a large number of Indian workers, particularly in the Gulf, returned to India due to COVID-19, the economic recovery in that region and their increasing openness to travel from India has now seen a return by many of them, Muraleedharan said.

According to the eMigrate portal, a total of 4,16,024 Emigration Clearance (EC) were issued for ECR countries during the period January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2022, he said.

The number of people who left India to work in the six Gulf countries of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, between June 2020 and December 2021, is 1,41,172.

To another question, Muraleedharan said 17,848 labour complaints were received by Indian Missions and Posts from Indian workers outside the country that included non-payment of wages or salaries between March 2020 and December 2021.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)