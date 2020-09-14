Aurangabad, Sep 14 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Aurangabad in Maharashtra reached 28,802 after 427 new cases were detected in Monday, while the death toll so far is 815, an official said.

The district has seen 22,211 people getting discharged so far, leaving it with 5,776 active cases.

Meanwhile, amid a rise in cases, district collector Sunil Chavan said 1,808 additional beds will be made available for patients by the end of this month.

A district administration release said currently 12,664 isolation beds are available in 108 facilities.

Apart from these, there are 1,491 oxygen beds, 488 ICU beds and 230 ventilators in the district, it said.

Chavan, who held a meeting with public representatives and officials on Monday, said the services of 70 private doctors would be enlisted to combat the outbreak.

"The oxygen supply fluctuated at times in the past four days but it has been set right now," he added.

During the meeting, BJP leader Haribhau Bagade claimed only those on ventilator support were being given assistance under the state's Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, while Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsath recommended handing over quarantine centres to private hospitals to increase the number of beds available.

Officials said the recovery rate in the district, as on Monday, was 76 per cent, while the mortality rate was 2.79 per cent.

