Lucknow, Jan 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh recorded 4,228 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the infection in the last 24 hours, according to a health department bulletin issued on Friday.

The fatality was reported from Maharajganj district, bringing the death toll from the pandemic to 22,918 in the state, it said.

Also Read | Election Commission of India Withdraws Appointment of Sonu Sood As Punjab Icon.

There was, however, no clarification whether or not the patient who died in Maharajganj was infected with Omicron variant of coronavirus.

On Thursday 3,121 fresh cases and one death was reported in the state.

Also Read | Delhi: 'Readymade Suit Seller' Held for Cheating People Through Facebook.

Among the fresh infections, a maximum of 721 were from Gautam Budhnagar, the bulletin said, adding that 607 cases from Ghaziabad, 577 from Lucknow, 411 from Meerut, 224 from Varanasi, 169 from Agra, 157 from Moradabad and 104 from Prayagraj have also been reported.

In the same period, 119 patients recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 16,88,224 in the state.

The number of active cases stands at 12,327 in the state and of them 11,959 people are in home isolation, according to the latest bulletin.

Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said more than 2.19 lakh samples were tested for detection of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.

Prasad said 20,73,86,945 doses of coronavirus vaccine have so far been administered to people aged above 18, while 12,16,167 first doses of vaccine have been given to children in the age group of 15 to 18 years.

A total of 17,20,551 vaccine doses were given in a day in the state on January 6.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)