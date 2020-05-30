India News | 43 New COVID-19 Cases in Assam; State Tally Rises to 1,100

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 30 (ANI): With 43 new COVID-19 cases reported in Assam on Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 1,100, said Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"43 new cases of #COVID19; 5 Dhubri, 5 Golaghat, 3 Barpeta, 1 Bongaigaon, 29 by various labs (dist to be confirmed)," informed Sarma in a tweet.

His tweet further stated that there are 968 active cases while 125 patients have recovered from the disease.

Four deaths have been reported as of Saturday and three patients have migrated.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 1,73,763, including 86,422 active cases.

While 82,369 patients have recovered after treatment, 4,971 deaths due to the infection have been reported in the country so far. (ANI)

