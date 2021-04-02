Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 2 (PTI) Forty-three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, taking the active cases tally to 187 on Friday, officials said.

According to chief medical officer S K Aggarwal, 1,094 sample results were received of which 43 tested positive while 23 recovered from the infection.

The total number of recoveries stands at 8,639 in the district while 8,940 people have been affected by the virus so far.

The death toll stands at 112 in the district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)