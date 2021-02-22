Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 22 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday formally notified 43 border villages in Jammu, Kathua and Samba for International Border reservation benefits.

The move comes after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had directed officials in the public grievances-related programme 'Mulaqaat' held in December 2020.

According to the Social Welfare Department, the listed villages adjoining the international border will be provided with the benefit under the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules 2005. (ANI)

