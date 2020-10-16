Chennai, Oct 16 (PTI): Tamil Nadu on Friday logged 4,389 COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,79,191, while 57 more fatalities took the death the to 10,529.

Of the fresh infections, Chennai reported 1,140, Coimbatore 387, Chengalpet 261 and Salem 244.

Chennai accounted for 1,87,852 of the total of 6.79 lakh plus cumulative cases, a health department bulletin said.

Of the 10,529 deaths reported in the state, Chennai's share is 3,488 till date.

Recoveries continued to outnumber new infections with 5,245 walking out of health care institutions, totalling 6,27,703 so far, the bulletin said.

As a result, the number of active cases, including those in isolation, dipped to 40,959.

A total of 91,425 samples were tested and 87,66,038 speciments have so far been examined in 192 COVID labs in the state.

Six among the deceased, including a 25-year-old woman, did not have comorbidities, the bulletin said.

