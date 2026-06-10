India News | '4,399 Days and Counting': Piyush Goyal Congratulates PM Modi on Becoming India's Longest-serving Elected Prime Minister

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister, hailing his leadership as transformative and instrumental in reshaping the country's growth trajectory over the past 12 years.

In a post on X, Goyal noted that Prime Minister Modi had completed 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing the record of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who served 4,398 continuous days after India's first general election.

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"4,399 days and counting...A historic day as PM Narendra Modi ji becomes the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India today," Goyal wrote.

The Union Minister said that under PM Modi's leadership, India had witnessed major reforms that benefitted farmers, entrepreneurs, women, MSMEs, youth and the middle class.

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"Over the last 12 years, his leadership has ushered in transformative reforms that have reshaped India's growth journey. From farmers to entrepreneurs, women to MSMEs, and youth to the middle-class, the benefits of every major initiative introduced under the Modi Government have reached the grassroots level, empowering crores across the country," he said.

Goyal further stated that PM Modi's leadership had enhanced India's global standing and remained central to the country's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

"This is truly a day to honour his dynamic leadership, which has elevated India's stature on the global stage and earned PM Modi Ji several prestigious global accolades. As India continues to achieve many more milestones across diverse sectors, his vision, foresight & stewardship remain central to the nation's journey towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047," he added.

https://x.com/PiyushGoyal/status/2064524559693517305

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) put up banners across the national capital to mark the occasion.

Congratulatory messages also poured in from NDA leaders and party functionaries. Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa described the day as a "historic milestone" in India's democratic journey and praised PM Modi's leadership over the past 12 years.

The milestone coincides with a key NDA conclave at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, where Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to chair a meeting of Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers and senior leaders from NDA-ruled states and Union Territories to review governance initiatives and discuss the roadmap for Viksit Bharat 2047. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)