Muzaffarnagar, Aug 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Friday reported 44 fresh COVID-19 cases, including six health workers and two prisoners.

The district now has 366 active COVID-19 cases, District Magistrate Selvakumari said.

Twenty-six patients recovered from the disease on Friday, taking the number of people who have been cured to 1,066.

Four medical staffers of the district hospital and two of Begarajpur college are among the fresh cases.

