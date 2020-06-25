Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 25 (ANI): A total of 442 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Karnataka on Thursday taking the total count of cases in the state to 10,560.

According to the State Health Department, there are 3,716 active cases and 6,670 patients have been discharged after treatment. Six more deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 170.

India's COVID-19 count reached 4,73,105 on Thursday with the highest single-day spike of 16,922 cases in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

