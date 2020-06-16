India News | 442 New Coronavirus Cases Found in Pune District; 16 More Die

Pune, Jun 16 (PTI) Maharashtra's Pune district reported 442 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the count to 12,685 on Tuesday, while 16 more patients died due to the infection, a health official said.

The death toll rose to 527 with 16 more patients succumbing to the infection during the same period, he said.

Also, 150 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours after they recovered from the disease, the official said.

Most of the new COVID-19 cases were reported from Pune city.

"Of the 442 cases, 279 were recorded in areas under Pune Municipal Corporation limits, the tally has gone up to 10,300," he said.

As many as 97 cases were detected in Pimpri Chinchwad, where the COVID-19 count now stands at 1,274, the official said.

The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 1,111, he said.

