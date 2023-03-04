Gandhinagar, Mar 4 (PTI) As many as 447 firms, including some PSUs, are yet to pay Value Added Tax (VAT) dues amounting to Rs 10 crore or more to the Gujarat government as on January 31, 2023, the state Assembly was told.

The government, in response to a starred question asked by Congress MLA Anant Patel, said it has not waived any amount of dues to any company.

Also Read | SATHEE: Narendra Modi Government to Launch Online Coaching Platform For NEET, JEE and Other Competitive Exams, Check Details Here.

Among the firms that are yet to pay the VAT dues are private companies as well as state and Central public sector units (PSUs).

Reliance Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, Adani Bunkering Pvt. Ltd. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises), Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum, Asian Paints, SAL Hospital, Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages, are among the 447 firms that are yet to pay their VAT dues of Rs 10 crore and above as on January 31, 2023, the government said.

Also Read | Indian Railways To Launch First Bharat Gaurav Train to Northeast on March 21.

Among the state PSUs which figure in this list are Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited and Gujarat State Forest Development Corporation, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)