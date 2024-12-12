Patna (Bihar) [India], December 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rakesh Sachan announced on Thursday that approximately 45-50 crore devotees are expected to attend the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

Sachan further mentioned that he is in Patna to extend an invitation to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the Maha Kumbh. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to review the preparations in Prayagraj tomorrow.

Also Read | Bomb Threat: Guwahati Railway Station And Gauhati University Receive Bomb Threat Call, Panic Grips.

"We are here to invite Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to the Maha Kumbh, organised by the UP government after 12 years. Preparations for the Mela began a year ago. Tomorrow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Prayagraj to assess the preparations. Around 45-50 crore devotees are expected to attend the Maha Kumbh," Sachan told reporters.

Meanwhile, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, CM Yogi Adityanath personally reviewed the preparations in Mahakumbhnagar on Thursday. Following his directives, extensive arrangements are being made at the Sangam to ensure smooth rituals and worship.

Also Read | ‘Take Final Call on Blanket Ban on Firecrackers Throughout Year’, Says Supreme Court to Delhi-NCR States Amid Air Pollution Concerns.

According to an official release, Brahmins, priests, and pandas will be present at the venue to guide and assist devotees in performing rituals, ensuring a seamless experience.

The Yogi Adityanath government is committed to making Maha Kumbh 2025 the grandest yet, with a focus on providing a welcoming and well-organised experience for pilgrims from across the globe. In line with the Chief Minister's vision, special arrangements are being made to enhance the safety and comfort of female devotees.

As per the release, SDM Mahakumbhnagar Abhinav Pathak stated that 12 special units are being set up at the Sangam to cater to women pilgrims. Each unit will measure 25 metres in length and 6 metres in width and will include changing rooms to ensure convenience after rituals and bathing.

Additionally, old and dilapidated boats are being removed from the Sangam area and replaced with newly constructed floating jetties, which are being decorated with vibrant flowers to enhance the site's aesthetic appeal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh on December 13 to review development works for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. During his visit to Prayagraj, he will inaugurate and launch multiple development projects worth over Rs 6,670 crore.

According to an official release, PM Modi will arrive in Prayagraj and, at approximately 12:15 PM, will perform puja and darshan at Sangam Nose. This will be followed by a puja at Akshay Vat Vriksh around 12:40 PM, along with darshan and puja at Hanuman Mandir and Saraswati Koop. At around 1:30 PM, the Prime Minister is scheduled to walk through the Maha Kumbh exhibition site. Subsequently, at 2 PM, he will inaugurate and launch a series of development projects worth over Rs 6,670 crore in Prayagraj. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)