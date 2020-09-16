New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Home G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday informed that 45 civilians and 49 security personnel have been killed in terrorist-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, which gave special status to the erstwhile state.

Reddy's response came to a question by Rajya MP Kumar Ketkar about the deaths of civilians and security personnel post Article 370 revocation.

Also Read | COVID-19 Negative Certificate Not Needed to Enter Himachal Pradesh, Says CM Jai Ram Thakur.

"From August 5, 2019, to September 10, 2020, 26 civilians and 25 security personnel killed in ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir," Reddy said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

Article 370 was revoked last year and the government also bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Also Read | Babri Masjid Demolition Case Verdict on September 30: A Timeline of Ayodhya Land Dispute.

The minister also informed that the number of terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir has reduced significantly after the abrogation of Article 370.

"No major terror attack took place in the hinterland of the country during the period from August 2019 to September 2020," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)