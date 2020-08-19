Aizawl, Aug 19 (PTI) Forty-five more people, including three Army jawans, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the northeastern state's tally to 860 on Wednesday, a health official said.

Two of the new patients have no travel history, he said.

Twenty-one fresh infections were reported in Aizawl district, 14 in Kolasib, six in Lawngtlai, three in Mamit and one in Lunglei, the official said.

Fourteen truck drivers hailing from other states are also among the new patients, he said, adding all the patients are asymptomatic.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the state to 481, while 379 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

A total of 27,388 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 till Tuesday, with a positivity rate of 3.14 per cent, he said.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 44 per cent, the official added.

