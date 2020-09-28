Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 28 (PTI) After reporting over 7,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for two consecutive days, Kerala saw 4,538 infections on Monday, taking the total affected to 1,78,922, though sample tests showed a decline.

The state had reported 7,445 cases on Sunday and 7,006 on Saturday.

Twenty fatalities pushed the toll to 697.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the scenario in the state was bad as COVID-19 cases were doubling on an average of every 20 days.

He warned that strict action would be taken against owners of shops where social distancing or other health protocols are not followed.

He also said strict implementation of restrictions on numbers for marriages and funerals should be followed.

The Chief Minister said the state tested only 36,027 samples in the last 24 hours, down from54,493 on Sunday.

"Out of those infected today, 47 came from abroad, 166 from other states, while 4,246 contracted the disease through their contacts.

The source of infection of 249 are yet to be traced.

Sixty seven health workers were also infected," he said.

Kozhikode reported 918 cases on Monday, the highest in the state, followed by Ernakulam with 537 and Thiruvananthapuram with 486, he told reporters here

A total of 3,347 people were discharged today after testing negative for the infection, taking the total number of those cured to 1,21,268.

At least 2,32,450 persons are under observation in the state out of which 29,120 are in isolation wards of various hospitals in the state, the chief minister said.

Currently, there are 57,879 patients under treatment, Vijayan said.

He said the state removed 10 regions from the category of hot spots and added 15 more, taking the total number to 660.

Thiruvananthapuram, the state capital has 9,906 active cases, the highest in the state, followed by Ernakulam with 6,437 and Kozhikode with 6,258 positive cases.

