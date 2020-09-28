Dehradun, Sep 28 (PTI) The death from the novel coronavirus rose to 580 in Uttarakhand on Monday with six new fatalities, while 457 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 47,502, according to a health department bulletin.

Haridwar district reported a maximum of 129 fresh COVID-19 cases, Dehradun 113, Udham Singh Nagar 76, Tehri 27, Uttarkashi 25, Champawat 21, Almora 19, Nainital 16, Pauri 15, Chamoli 7, Rudraprayag 5, Pitgoragarh 2 and Bageshwar 2, the state health department bulletin said.

Six more COVID-19 patients died at different hospitals in the state, it said.

The recovery count stands at 36,646 in Uttarakhand and a total of 10,066 COVID-19 patients are under treatment, while another 210 have migrated out of the state, according to the bulletin.

