Raipur, Jun 13 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 9,86,963 on Sunday as 459 people tested positive for the infection, while six fresh fatalities took the toll to 13,317, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,59,969 after a total of 147 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 802 others completed their home isolation during the day. The number of active cases in the state stands at 13,677, he said.

Raipur district reported 20 new cases, taking the total infection count to 1,56,820, including 3,120 deaths.

Bastar recorded 45 new cases, Surguja 30 and Korea 27, among other districts, he said.

As 32,428 samples were tested on Sunday, the overall test count in the state went up to 96,86,087.

The coronavirus case positivity rate declined to 1.4 per cent, which had reached 30 per cent in April during the peak of the second wave, he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,86,963, new cases 459, deaths 13,317, recovered 9,59,969, active cases 13,677, tests today 32,428, total tests 96,86,087.

