Aizawl, Sep 24 (PTI) Forty-six more people, including 14 BSF jawans have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state's coronavirus tally to 1,759 on Thursday, an official said.

Thirty-three cases were reported from Aizawl district, 11 from Lunglei and one case each was reported from Serchhip and Mamit districts, according to an official statement by the state Information and Public Relations department.

Of the 14 BSF jawans, 11 are posted at Lunglei, two in Aizawl and one in Serchhip district. The 14 BSF jawans and a state resident have come from other states, it said.

All the patients are asymptomatic, the statement said.

There are 664 active COVID-19 cases in the state while 1,095 people have recovered from the virus and the recovery rate is 62.26 per cent.

Mizoram has not reported any fatality due to COVID-19 till date.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in the state on March 24.

A total of 66,320 samples have been tested till Wednesday evening, the health department said.

